Osimhen Wins Napoli’s March Player Of The Month Award

The 23-year-old was in good form for Napoli, who collected two wins and a loss in the three games they were engaged in the month.< ... Complete Sports - Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has been voted Napoli's March Player of the Month, reports Completesports.com.The 23-year-old was in good form for Napoli, who collected two wins and a loss in the three games they were engaged in the month.< ...



