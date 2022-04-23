Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Linda Ikeji says she never wrote that Carolyn Danjuma's daughter wasn't for her husband
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Ikeji however, confirmed that her blog wrote about Danjumas fake age

6 hours ago
Just for the record. Linda Ikeji Blog NEVER wrote that Caroline Danjuma Linda Ikeji Blog:
Just for the record. Linda Ikeji Blog NEVER wrote that Caroline Danjuma's daughter doesn't belong to her husband. Not only didn't we write it, no other blog in Nigeria did. Feel free to Google. There's no such story written about her. She lied.
