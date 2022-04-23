Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms
News photo The Guardian  - Aspirants jostling for elective offices in 2023 on the platform of the All Progressives Congress...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

APC reschedules sale of nomination forms, sends directors on leave The Nation:
APC reschedules sale of nomination forms, sends directors on leave
2023: APC To Announce New Date For Sale Of Nomination Forms Leadership:
2023: APC To Announce New Date For Sale Of Nomination Forms
2023: APC postpones sale of nomination forms indefinitely The Punch:
2023: APC postpones sale of nomination forms indefinitely
APC Reschedules Sale Of Nomination Forms, Sends Directors On Leave The Nigeria Lawyer:
APC Reschedules Sale Of Nomination Forms, Sends Directors On Leave
APC May Reschedule Sale Of Expression Of Interest And Nomination Forms The Street Journal:
APC May Reschedule Sale Of Expression Of Interest And Nomination Forms
2023: APC Reschedules Sale Of Nomination Forms The Will:
2023: APC Reschedules Sale Of Nomination Forms
APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms News Breakers:
APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms


   More Picks
1 Kenya’s First Opposition President, Mwai Kibaki, Dies   At 90 - Leadership, 8 hours ago
2 2023: Anyone supporting Amaechi, Wike is backing Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 Photos and videos from Kemi Adetiba and Oscar Heman-Ackah's introduction and civil union - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 11 hours ago
5 Bus summersaults on Lagos-Ibadan expressway, claims two lives - Vanguard News, 24 hours ago
6 War against Terrorists: British Military Trains 150 Nigerian Special Forces Called Panthers, Set for Deployment - This Day, 15 hours ago
7 Why CBN can’t float exchange rate –Emefiele - The Punch, 18 hours ago
8 Palace disputes death of Alaafin Oyo, says it’s a rumour - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
9 Agents to shut down Lagos ports Monday over 15% levy - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 2023: Tambuwal group rejects Saraki, Mohammed as PDP consensus candidates - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info