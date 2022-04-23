Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Funeral prayer conducted on late Adeyemi’s remains in Oyo — Daily Nigerian
News photo Daily Nigerian  - The funeral prayer has been conducted on the remains of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, at the ancient palace in Oyo Town. The New Agency of Nigeria reports that Janaza prayer is an Islamic prayer conducted on the deceased before going ...

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

1 Clearing agents to embark on strike over 15% levy on imported vehicles - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 War against Terrorists: British Military Trains 150 Nigerian Special Forces Called Panthers, Set for Deployment - This Day, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Anyone supporting Amaechi, Wike is backing Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Kenya’s First Opposition President, Mwai Kibaki, Dies   At 90 - Leadership, 15 hours ago
5 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
6 Palace disputes death of Alaafin Oyo, says it’s a rumour - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery Will Be Ready Before End Of PMB’s Tenure – Aliko Dangote - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April - The News Guru, 8 hours ago
10 Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
