Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Mr. Macaroni announces engagement — one month after saying he’s scared of marriage
News photo Skytrend News  - Despite admitting he is scared of marriage, Debo Adedayo, the Nigerian comedian better known as Mr Macaroni, has announced his engagement. The skit maker took to his social media pages this morning morning to reveal details of his engagement.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Mr Macaroni Announces Engagement Independent:
Mr Macaroni Announces Engagement
Mr. Macaroni announces engagement to colleague, ‘Mummy Wa’ Ripples Nigeria:
Mr. Macaroni announces engagement to colleague, ‘Mummy Wa’
‘You’re Doing Well – Nigerians React as Comedian, Mr Macaroni Finally Gets Engaged (See Photos) Oyo Gist:
‘You’re Doing Well – Nigerians React as Comedian, Mr Macaroni Finally Gets Engaged (See Photos)
Mr Macaroni Engaged To Girlfriend, ‘Mummy Wa Kanyi Daily:
Mr Macaroni Engaged To Girlfriend, ‘Mummy Wa' After Saying He’s Scared Of Marriage


   More Picks
1 Clearing agents to embark on strike over 15% levy on imported vehicles - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 War against Terrorists: British Military Trains 150 Nigerian Special Forces Called Panthers, Set for Deployment - This Day, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Anyone supporting Amaechi, Wike is backing Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Kenya’s First Opposition President, Mwai Kibaki, Dies   At 90 - Leadership, 15 hours ago
5 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
6 Palace disputes death of Alaafin Oyo, says it’s a rumour - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery Will Be Ready Before End Of PMB’s Tenure – Aliko Dangote - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April - The News Guru, 8 hours ago
10 Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info