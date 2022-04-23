Post News
News at a Glance
IPOB Vows To Protect Hausas Against ‘Jihadists’ Attacking South-East Residents
Sahara Reporters
- IPOB Vows To Protect Hausas Against ‘Jihadists’ Attacking South-East Residents
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
News Breakers:
IPOB Vows To Protect Hausas Against ‘Jihadists’ Attacking South-East Residents
Within Nigeria:
IPOB vows to protect Hausas against ‘Jihadists’ attacking South-East residents
Tori News:
IPOB Vows To Protect Hausas Against ‘Jihadists’ Attacking South-East Residents
More Picks
1
APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms -
The Guardian,
24 hours ago
2
Samklef continues dragging Banky W, says he wanted to control Wizkid (Video) -
Correct NG,
20 hours ago
3
Alaafin of Oyo: He'll be missed by Oduduwas - Ooni of Ife reacts to death of Oba Adeyemi -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
4
My father is calling me to come - Alaafin of Oyo says before his death -
Legit,
19 hours ago
5
PDP May Fall To Exist If It Loses 2023 Presidential Election, Says Wike -
Independent,
17 hours ago
6
NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna -
Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago
7
Kidnappers kill popular Kano businessman, Sani after collecting ransom -
Daily Post,
16 hours ago
8
DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April -
The News Guru,
19 hours ago
9
2023: Adamu Garba Publicly Begs For Money To Buy APC Presidential Form -
Naija News,
18 hours ago
10
Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide -
Sahara Reporters,
17 hours ago
