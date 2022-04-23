Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC Bursts Illegal Bunkering Syndicates, Eight Suspects Arrested In Ondo
News photo GQ Buzz  - An eight-man syndicate who allegedly specialises in vandalism of petroleum pipelines, illegal bunkering activities and dealings in illegal adulterated petroleum products have been arrested at Olowo Community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo state ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Eight arrested for vandalism and illegal bunkering Linda Ikeji Blog:
Eight arrested for vandalism and illegal bunkering
Ondo NSCDC arrests eight over illegal bunkering, pipelines vandalism Nigerian Tribune:
Ondo NSCDC arrests eight over illegal bunkering, pipelines vandalism
NSCDC apprehends eight for vandalism, illegal bunkering in Ondo The Street Journal:
NSCDC apprehends eight for vandalism, illegal bunkering in Ondo
Ondo NSCDC nabs eight for vandalism, illegal bunkering Within Nigeria:
Ondo NSCDC nabs eight for vandalism, illegal bunkering
Ondo NSCDC nabs eight for vandalism, illegal bunkering Tunde Ednut:
Ondo NSCDC nabs eight for vandalism, illegal bunkering
Ondo NSCDC Arrests Eight For Vandalism, Illegal Bunkering Infotrust News:
Ondo NSCDC Arrests Eight For Vandalism, Illegal Bunkering
Eight arrested for vandalism and illegal bunkering Gist Punch:
Eight arrested for vandalism and illegal bunkering
Ondo NSCDC arrests eight for vandalism, illegal bunkering Affairs TV:
Ondo NSCDC arrests eight for vandalism, illegal bunkering


   More Picks
1 APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 Samklef continues dragging Banky W, says he wanted to control Wizkid (Video) - Correct NG, 20 hours ago
3 Alaafin of Oyo: He'll be missed by Oduduwas - Ooni of Ife reacts to death of Oba Adeyemi - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 My father is calling me to come - Alaafin of Oyo says before his death - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 PDP May Fall To Exist If It Loses 2023 Presidential Election, Says Wike - Independent, 17 hours ago
6 NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
7 Kidnappers kill popular Kano businessman, Sani after collecting ransom - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
9 2023: Adamu Garba Publicly Begs For Money To Buy APC Presidential Form - Naija News, 18 hours ago
10 Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info