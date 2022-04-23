Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Samklef continues dragging Banky W, says he wanted to control Wizkid (Video)
Correct NG  - Nigerian music producer, Samklef has spoken further on the controversy revolving around him, Wizkid and Banky W. He accused the Empire Mates Entertainment boss of wanting to control Wiz when he was still under his record label.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Samklef opens up, spills more details between Wizkid and Banky W [Video] Top Naija:
Samklef opens up, spills more details between Wizkid and Banky W [Video]
Samklef continues dragging Banky W, says he wanted to control Wizkid (Video) Naija on Point:
Samklef continues dragging Banky W, says he wanted to control Wizkid (Video)
"Big Wiz left EME with anger" - Samklef opens up on what transpired between Wizkid and Banky W [Video] Gist Reel:
"Big Wiz left EME with anger" - Samklef opens up on what transpired between Wizkid and Banky W [Video]
WATCH: Samklef Says Banky W Wanted To Control Wizkid – Jaguda.com News Breakers:
WATCH: Samklef Says Banky W Wanted To Control Wizkid – Jaguda.com
“Banky W was ‘bossy’ and wanted to control Wizkid” Samklef attacks former boss Kemi Filani Blog:
“Banky W was ‘bossy’ and wanted to control Wizkid” Samklef attacks former boss


   More Picks
1 Clearing agents to embark on strike over 15% levy on imported vehicles - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 War against Terrorists: British Military Trains 150 Nigerian Special Forces Called Panthers, Set for Deployment - This Day, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Anyone supporting Amaechi, Wike is backing Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Kenya’s First Opposition President, Mwai Kibaki, Dies   At 90 - Leadership, 15 hours ago
5 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
6 Palace disputes death of Alaafin Oyo, says it’s a rumour - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery Will Be Ready Before End Of PMB’s Tenure – Aliko Dangote - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April - The News Guru, 8 hours ago
10 Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info