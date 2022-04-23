DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April

They are an N75 billion FGN bond at a 13.5 per cent interest rate, due in March 2025 ... The News Guru - The Debt Management Office (DMO) has offered three new Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) bonds valued at N225 billion for subscription through auction in April.They are an N75 billion FGN bond at a 13.5 per cent interest rate, due in March 2025 ...



News Credibility Score: 50%