Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide
Sahara Reporters
- Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Alaafin told us his forefathers were calling him two weeks ago -Aide
Naija Loaded:
“Alaafin Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago” – Aide Reveals
News Breakers:
Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago –Aide
Tunde Ednut:
Alaafin told us his forefathers were calling him two weeks ago – Aide
Within Nigeria:
Alaafin told us his forefathers were calling him two weeks ago – Aide
Tori News:
Alaafin Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago - Aide Reveals
More Picks
1
Clearing agents to embark on strike over 15% levy on imported vehicles -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
2
War against Terrorists: British Military Trains 150 Nigerian Special Forces Called Panthers, Set for Deployment -
This Day,
22 hours ago
3
2023: Anyone supporting Amaechi, Wike is backing Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Kenya’s First Opposition President, Mwai Kibaki, Dies At 90 -
Leadership,
15 hours ago
5
We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu -
Encomium Magazine,
17 hours ago
6
Palace disputes death of Alaafin Oyo, says it’s a rumour -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
7
Dangote Refinery Will Be Ready Before End Of PMB’s Tenure – Aliko Dangote -
Leadership,
23 hours ago
8
APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
9
DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April -
The News Guru,
8 hours ago
10
Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide -
Sahara Reporters,
7 hours ago
