Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SDP South-West Leaders Pass vote of no confidence on Agunloye - P.M. News
PM News  - South-West Leaders of the Social Democratic Party, (SDP) endorse the suspension of the National Chairman, Dr. Olu Agunloye by his ward

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

South-West SDP Passes No Confidence Vote In Agunloye Independent:
South-West SDP Passes No Confidence Vote In Agunloye
2023: SDP South-West leaders pass vote of no confidence on suspended Olu Agunloye The Eagle Online:
2023: SDP South-West leaders pass vote of no confidence on suspended Olu Agunloye
SDP South-West Leaders Pass vote of no confidence on Agunloye News Breakers:
SDP South-West Leaders Pass vote of no confidence on Agunloye


   More Picks
1 APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
2 Samklef continues dragging Banky W, says he wanted to control Wizkid (Video) - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
3 Alaafin of Oyo: He'll be missed by Oduduwas - Ooni of Ife reacts to death of Oba Adeyemi - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 My father is calling me to come - Alaafin of Oyo says before his death - Legit, 19 hours ago
5 PDP May Fall To Exist If It Loses 2023 Presidential Election, Says Wike - Independent, 17 hours ago
6 NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
7 Kidnappers kill popular Kano businessman, Sani after collecting ransom - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April - The News Guru, 19 hours ago
9 2023: Adamu Garba Publicly Begs For Money To Buy APC Presidential Form - Naija News, 18 hours ago
10 Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info