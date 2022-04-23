Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Messi scores in Lens draw as PSG clinch record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - Lionel Messi bagged a goal for Paris Saint-Germain in their 1-1 draw against Lens in a French Ligue 1 game on Saturday night.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

OFFICIAL: Messi’s Goal Vs Lens Helps PSG Clinch Record-Equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title Complete Sports:
OFFICIAL: Messi’s Goal Vs Lens Helps PSG Clinch Record-Equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title
PSG Wrap Up Record-Equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title Despite Lens Draw Channels Television:
PSG Wrap Up Record-Equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title Despite Lens Draw
PSG win 10th consecutive Ligue 1 title The Punch:
PSG win 10th consecutive Ligue 1 title
Ligue 1: Pochettino, Neymar react after winning title Daily Post:
Ligue 1: Pochettino, Neymar react after winning title
PSG Clinch French Ligue 1 Title In Spite Of Drawing With Lens The Herald:
PSG Clinch French Ligue 1 Title In Spite Of Drawing With Lens
PSG Wrap Up Record-Equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title Despite Lens Draw The Street Journal:
PSG Wrap Up Record-Equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title Despite Lens Draw
PSG clinch French Ligue 1 title despite draw with Lens + Table Standing The Eagle Online:
PSG clinch French Ligue 1 title despite draw with Lens + Table Standing
PSG Wrap Up Record-Equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title Despite Lens Draw News Breakers:
PSG Wrap Up Record-Equalling 10th Ligue 1 Title Despite Lens Draw
PSG clinch French Ligue 1 title in spite of drawing with Lens Nigerian Pilot:
PSG clinch French Ligue 1 title in spite of drawing with Lens


   More Picks
1 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Messi scores in Lens draw as PSG clinch record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
3 Alaafin of Oyo: He'll be missed by Oduduwas - Ooni of Ife reacts to death of Oba Adeyemi - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 3 hours ago
5 Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 6 hours ago
6 Presidential election: Macron battles Le Pen for French presidency - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 Kidnappers kill popular Kano businessman, Sani after collecting ransom - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Zoning/Consensus: Why PDP Must Avoid Self-immolation – Ex A’Ibom Deputy Gov. Ekpotu - News Break, 10 hours ago
9 “There is no single lady above 30 that is happy being single” – Nigerian man - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
10 Jonathan condoles with Makinde, Oyo people over death of Alaafin - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info