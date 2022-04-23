Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Our endorsement as consensus PDP presidential candidates by Northern elders is God’s doing, says Bauchi governor
Daily Nigerian  - The governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, has ascribed his endorsement as northern presidential consensus candidate of the PDP alongside former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, as the work of God. The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Clearing agents to embark on strike over 15% levy on imported vehicles - The Cable, 15 hours ago
2 War against Terrorists: British Military Trains 150 Nigerian Special Forces Called Panthers, Set for Deployment - This Day, 22 hours ago
3 2023: Anyone supporting Amaechi, Wike is backing Igbo Presidency – Ohanaeze - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 Kenya’s First Opposition President, Mwai Kibaki, Dies   At 90 - Leadership, 15 hours ago
5 We’ll continue to ensure Lagos remains most peaceful, secure state in Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu - Encomium Magazine, 17 hours ago
6 Palace disputes death of Alaafin Oyo, says it’s a rumour - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
7 Dangote Refinery Will Be Ready Before End Of PMB’s Tenure – Aliko Dangote - Leadership, 23 hours ago
8 APC may reschedule sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April - The News Guru, 8 hours ago
10 Alaafin Of Oyo Told Us His Forefathers Were Calling Him Two Weeks Ago --Aide - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
