Debt servicing: Nigeria paid $598.59m to World Bank, China in 2021 - Report
News photo The Punch  - Nigeria spent $598.59m on servicing the debts owed to the World Bank and the Exim Bank of China in 2021, according to an analysis of data on actual external debt service payments from the Debt Management Office.

