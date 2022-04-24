Fayemi pays tribute to late Alaafin, Oba Adeyemi, attests he’s classical monarch The Eagle Online - Dr Fayemi in a press statement signed by by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Yinka Oyebode said the departure of the revered monarch has created a big vacuum in the traditional institution in Oyo State in particular and Yoruba land in general.



News Credibility Score: 99%