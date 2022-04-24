Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I’m not moved by abuses from rape apologists— Iyabo Ojo
News photo The Punch  - Actress and participant in the ongoing reality television show, Real Housewives of Lagos, Iyabo Ojo, has said criticisms and abuses from rape apologists don’t get to her.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I’m not moved by abuses from r@pe apologists— Iyabo Ojo Nigerian Eye:
I’m not moved by abuses from r@pe apologists— Iyabo Ojo
“Criticisms And Abuses Don’t Get To Me” – Actress, Iyabo Ojo GL Trends:
“Criticisms And Abuses Don’t Get To Me” – Actress, Iyabo Ojo
Why I Am Not Moved By Abuses From R*pe Apologists — Actress, Iyabo Ojo Tori News:
Why I Am Not Moved By Abuses From R*pe Apologists — Actress, Iyabo Ojo


   More Picks
1 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 9 hours ago
2 Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu - The Eagle Online, 9 hours ago
3 Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 9 hours ago
4 Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online - Legit, 10 hours ago
5 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 6 hours ago
6 Traditional Worshippers Protest Open Display Of Alaafin Of Oyo's Corpse on Internet During Burial - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
7 Zoning/Consensus: Why PDP Must Avoid Self-immolation – Ex A’Ibom Deputy Gov. Ekpotu - News Break, 13 hours ago
8 “It’s Fake News” — Reno Omokri Reacts To Report Jonathan Is Set To Declare For Presidency Under APC - News Break, 9 hours ago
9 Africa must prepare for inevitability of global food crisis -Akinwumi Adesina - Premium Times, 9 hours ago
10 National ID Number-SIM Linkage: SERAP Sues Buhari Over Failure To Unblock Phone Lines Of 72 Million Subscribers - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info