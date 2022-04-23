Post News
News at a Glance
LAMIDI ADEYEMI: Not many knew the late Alaafin was a boxer
Vanguard News
- By Nnamdi Ojiego The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, popularly known as Iku Baba Yeye, who died on Friday, April 22, 2022, was not
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Alaafin loved sports...
Naija Loaded:
Eight Things To Know About Late Alaafin Of Oyo "Oba Lamidi Adeyemi" Who Became King At 31
Biz Watch Nigeria:
4 Things You Should Do On Sunday
Naija News:
Alaafin of Oyo: What You Might Not Know About The Late Monarch, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi
More Picks
1
Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak -
Legit,
2 hours ago
2
Banky W wanted to control Wizkid: Samklef shares details on what transpired between singers in viral video -
Legit,
22 hours ago
3
Alaafin of Oyo: He'll be missed by Oduduwas - Ooni of Ife reacts to death of Oba Adeyemi -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
4
Adebanjo, Edwin Clark, others for Abuja GNC dialogue -
News Diary Online,
20 hours ago
5
Alaafin’s wives are now available for interested suitors – Palace Chief -
Correct NG,
21 hours ago
6
PDP May Fall To Exist If It Loses 2023 Presidential Election, Says Wike -
Independent,
21 hours ago
7
NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna -
Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
8
DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April -
The News Guru,
23 hours ago
9
Kidnappers kill popular Kano businessman, Sani after collecting ransom -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
10
My father is calling me to come - Alaafin of Oyo says before his death -
Legit,
23 hours ago
