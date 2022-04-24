Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: Southeast govs not betraying Igbo presidency, says Ohanaeze
The Nation  - Apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has debunked the insinuations in some quarters that governors in Southeast are working against the emergence of Igbo presidency come 2023.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Southeast Governors Not Betraying Igbo Presidency - Ohanaeze Gist Punch:
2023: Southeast Governors Not Betraying Igbo Presidency - Ohanaeze
2023 Presidency: Amaechi, Wike Are Igbo Sons But Not From Southeast – Ohanaeze Youths Nigeria Breaking News:
2023 Presidency: Amaechi, Wike Are Igbo Sons But Not From Southeast – Ohanaeze Youths
Abuja Press:
2023: Amaechi, Wike Are Igbo Sons But Not From S-East- Ohanaeze Youth


   More Picks
1 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Messi scores in Lens draw as PSG clinch record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title - Ripples Nigeria, 22 hours ago
3 Alaafin of Oyo: He'll be missed by Oduduwas - Ooni of Ife reacts to death of Oba Adeyemi - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
4 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 3 hours ago
5 Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 6 hours ago
6 Presidential election: Macron battles Le Pen for French presidency - The Punch, 15 hours ago
7 Kidnappers kill popular Kano businessman, Sani after collecting ransom - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
8 Zoning/Consensus: Why PDP Must Avoid Self-immolation – Ex A’Ibom Deputy Gov. Ekpotu - News Break, 10 hours ago
9 “There is no single lady above 30 that is happy being single” – Nigerian man - Yaba Left Online, 23 hours ago
10 Jonathan condoles with Makinde, Oyo people over death of Alaafin - P.M. News - PM News, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info