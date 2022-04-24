Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

At least 80 killed in Nigerian oil blast
News photo The Guardian  - An explosion at an illegal oil refinery in southern Nigeria has killed at least 80 people, the emergency services said on Sunday.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

