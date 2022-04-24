Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

World Bank, IMF to expedite execution of G20 debt relief for Nigeria, others
News photo Daily Post  - The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have disclosed plans to fast track the implementation of the G20 debt relief scheme. The announcement was made at the ongoing 2022 Spring Meetings of the World Bank-IMF in Washington DC. In ...

6 hours ago
