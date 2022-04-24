Post News
News at a Glance
Police arrest 3 suspected “one chance” robbers in Ondo
The Guardian
- The Police Command in Ondo State said it had arrested three suspected “one chance” robbers in Akure, the state capital. The suspects are Akin David, 36; Kayode Akinlosolu, 42; and Adekunle Blessing, 32.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Three suspected 'one chance' robbers arrested in Ondo
Premium Times:
Police arrest three suspected ‘one chance’ robbers in Ondo
Ripples Nigeria:
Police arrests three suspected ‘one chance’ robbers in Ondo
The Street Journal:
Police Arrest 3 Suspected “one Chance” Robbers In Ondo
The Eagle Online:
Police arrest three suspected ‘one chance’ robbers in Ondo
Prompt News:
Police arrest 3 suspected “one chance” robbers in Ondo
PM News:
Akinlosolu, David, Blessing nabbed for one chance robbery in Ondo - P.M. News
News Breakers:
Police arrest 3 suspected “one chance” robbers in Ondo
Within Nigeria:
Three suspected ‘one chance’ robbers arrested in Ondo
More Picks
1
Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak -
Legit,
21 hours ago
2
Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu -
The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago
3
Traditional Worshippers Protest Open Display Of Alaafin Of Oyo's Corpse on Internet During Burial -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
4
Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online -
Legit,
22 hours ago
5
ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station In Kogi, Killing Of ‘Five Officers’ -
Sahara Reporters,
1 day ago
6
Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 -
Daily Trust,
18 hours ago
7
Buhari’s govt deceived Nigerians with anti-corruption crusade ― Falana -
Nigerian Tribune,
21 hours ago
8
Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland -
Sahara Reporters,
18 hours ago
9
Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng -
The Herald,
21 hours ago
10
APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News -
PM News,
18 hours ago
