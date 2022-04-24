Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak
News photo Legit  - Wife of Nigeria’s president, Aisha Buhari, urges political parties to consider women as running mates to candidates contesting elections for various positions.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PHOTOS: Tinubu, Umahi, Ngige, Others Attend Aisha Buhari The Punch:
PHOTOS: Tinubu, Umahi, Ngige, Others Attend Aisha Buhari's Iftar Celebration Some presidential aspirants, Bola Tinubu, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, were among those who honoured the invitation of the ...
PHOTOS: Some youths with All Progressives Congress (APC) front-line presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Iftar hosted by the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari on Saturday evening. The Nation:
PHOTOS: Some youths with All Progressives Congress (APC) front-line presidential aspirant Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Iftar hosted by the First Lady, Hajiya Aisha Buhari on Saturday evening.
Tinubu, Umahi, Mohammed, Ngige, other presidential aspirants attend Aisha Buhari’s Iftar dinner Vanguard News:
Tinubu, Umahi, Mohammed, Ngige, other presidential aspirants attend Aisha Buhari’s Iftar dinner
Tinubu, Umahi, other presidential aspirants at First Lady’s dinner – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Tinubu, Umahi, other presidential aspirants at First Lady’s dinner – The Sun Nigeria
Tinubu, Bala Mohammad, Other Presidential Aspirants Honour First Lady’s Dinner Invitation The Will:
Tinubu, Bala Mohammad, Other Presidential Aspirants Honour First Lady’s Dinner Invitation
Real reason for Aisha Buhari PM News:
Real reason for Aisha Buhari's dinner with presidential aspirants - P.M. News
Aisha Buhari The Eagle Online:
Aisha Buhari's Iftar: See APC, PDP presidential aspirants present + Photo
Tinubu, Umahi, El-Rufai others attend Aisha Buhari’s Iftar dinner for Presidential aspirants Nigerian Eye:
Tinubu, Umahi, El-Rufai others attend Aisha Buhari’s Iftar dinner for Presidential aspirants
2023: APC, PDP presidential aspirants meet at Aisha Buhari’s Iftar [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
2023: APC, PDP presidential aspirants meet at Aisha Buhari’s Iftar [PHOTOS]
List of APC, PDP Presidential Aspirants Who Attended Aisha Buhari’s Iftar (Details below) Edujandon:
List of APC, PDP Presidential Aspirants Who Attended Aisha Buhari’s Iftar (Details below)
What Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others Said At Aisha Buhari’s Iftar Dinner [Photos] Naija News:
What Tinubu, Osinbajo, Others Said At Aisha Buhari’s Iftar Dinner [Photos]
2023: What Aisha Buhari Told Presidential Candidates At Dinner The New Diplomat:
2023: What Aisha Buhari Told Presidential Candidates At Dinner
Real reason for Aisha Buhari’s dinner with presidential aspirants News Breakers:
Real reason for Aisha Buhari’s dinner with presidential aspirants
Tinubu, PDP Presidential Aspirants Attend Aisha Buhari’s Iftar Nigerian Pilot:
Tinubu, PDP Presidential Aspirants Attend Aisha Buhari’s Iftar


   More Picks
1 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 2 hours ago
2 Banky W wanted to control Wizkid: Samklef shares details on what transpired between singers in viral video - Legit, 22 hours ago
3 Alaafin of Oyo: He'll be missed by Oduduwas - Ooni of Ife reacts to death of Oba Adeyemi - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Adebanjo, Edwin Clark, others for Abuja GNC dialogue - News Diary Online, 20 hours ago
5 Alaafin’s wives are now available for interested suitors – Palace Chief - Correct NG, 21 hours ago
6 PDP May Fall To Exist If It Loses 2023 Presidential Election, Says Wike - Independent, 21 hours ago
7 NDLEA seizes 511.3kg of Indian hemp, 1kg of cocaine in Kaduna - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
8 DMO to auction 3 new FGN bonds valued at N225bn in April - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
9 Kidnappers kill popular Kano businessman, Sani after collecting ransom - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
10 My father is calling me to come - Alaafin of Oyo says before his death - Legit, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info