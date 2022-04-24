Buhari’s govt deceived Nigerians with anti-corruption crusade ― Falana

Buhari’s govt deceived Nigerians with anti-corruption crusade ― Falana



Human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari deceived the people of the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineBuhari’s govt deceived Nigerians with anti-corruption crusade ― FalanaHuman Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has said the government of President Muhammadu Buhari deceived the people of the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%