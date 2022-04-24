Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kukak, Buhari’s opponents lobby hinder US-Nigeria relations ― Presidency
Kukak, Buhari’s opponents lobby hinder US-Nigeria relations ― Presidency

The Presidency has blamed the perception of the United States government of poor Christianity and Islam relations in Nigeria, which had led to to ...

16 hours ago
1 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 French President Macron wins re-election with 'comfortable margin' — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 11 hours ago
3 Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
4 ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station In Kogi, Killing Of ‘Five Officers’ - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
5 Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
6 Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online - Legit, 18 hours ago
7 Zoning/Consensus: Why PDP Must Avoid Self-immolation – Ex A’Ibom Deputy Gov. Ekpotu - News Break, 21 hours ago
8 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 14 hours ago
9 7 Nigerian leaders worked for UK, US – Fani-Kayode lists ‘secrets’ - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
10 Buhari’s govt deceived Nigerians with anti-corruption crusade ― Falana - Nigerian Tribune, 16 hours ago
