I will stop banditry, kidnapping as President – Saraki
The Nation  - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Senator Bukola Saraki has assure banditry and kidnapping will ceaae if elected.He explained the decision of the northern elders, who chose him and Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed as consensus candid

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

