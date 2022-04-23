Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News
PM News
- The All Progressives Congress (APC) will begin the sale of Nomination and Expression of Interest forms from Tuesday.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
APC Begins Sale Of Nomination Forms On Tuesday
The Nigeria Lawyer:
APC Begins Sales Of Nomination Forms On Tuesday
The Street Journal:
APC Begins Sale Of Nomination Forms On Tuesday
The Eagle Online:
APC sets fresh date for sale of nomination forms
News Wire NGR:
2023: Why APC may reschedule sale of forms
News Breakers:
APC begins sale of nomination forms this week
The New Diplomat:
APC May Begin Sale Of Nomination Forms Tuesday After Postponement
Kemi Filani Blog:
2023: APC to begin sale of nomination forms this week - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak -
Legit,
6 hours ago
2
Messi scores in Lens draw as PSG clinch record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title -
Ripples Nigeria,
22 hours ago
3
Alaafin of Oyo: He'll be missed by Oduduwas - Ooni of Ife reacts to death of Oba Adeyemi -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
4
APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News -
PM News,
3 hours ago
5
Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng -
The Herald,
6 hours ago
6
Presidential election: Macron battles Le Pen for French presidency -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
7
Kidnappers kill popular Kano businessman, Sani after collecting ransom -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
8
Zoning/Consensus: Why PDP Must Avoid Self-immolation – Ex A’Ibom Deputy Gov. Ekpotu -
News Break,
10 hours ago
9
“There is no single lady above 30 that is happy being single” – Nigerian man -
Yaba Left Online,
23 hours ago
10
Jonathan condoles with Makinde, Oyo people over death of Alaafin - P.M. News -
PM News,
23 hours ago
