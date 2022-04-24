Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110
Daily Trust  - The number of victims in the illegal oil refinery fire disaster has risen by one, bringing the number of victims so far recovered to 110.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
3 Traditional Worshippers Protest Open Display Of Alaafin Of Oyo's Corpse on Internet During Burial - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
4 Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station In Kogi, Killing Of ‘Five Officers’ - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
6 Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
7 Buhari’s govt deceived Nigerians with anti-corruption crusade ― Falana - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 21 hours ago
10 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
