Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
2023: Give ticket to who will not run away after election - Wike tells PDP leaders
Daily Post
- The governor of Rivers State, Mr Nyesom Wike, who is a presidential aspirant under the platform of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party,
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Independent:
2023: Wike Reveals Candidate PDP Will Give Presidential Ticket
Nigerian Eye:
2023: Give ticket to who will not run away after election – Wike tells PDP leaders
Within Nigeria:
2023: Why you should give ticket to who will not run away after election – Wike tells PDP leaders
More Picks
1
Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak -
Legit,
17 hours ago
2
French President Macron wins re-election with 'comfortable margin' — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
11 hours ago
3
Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
4
ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station In Kogi, Killing Of ‘Five Officers’ -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
5
Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
6
Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online -
Legit,
18 hours ago
7
Zoning/Consensus: Why PDP Must Avoid Self-immolation – Ex A’Ibom Deputy Gov. Ekpotu -
News Break,
21 hours ago
8
APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News -
PM News,
14 hours ago
9
7 Nigerian leaders worked for UK, US – Fani-Kayode lists ‘secrets’ -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
10
Buhari’s govt deceived Nigerians with anti-corruption crusade ― Falana -
Nigerian Tribune,
16 hours ago
