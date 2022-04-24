Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Monitor your children against drug abuse, NDLEA urges parents
News photo Vanguard News  - National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Enugu State Command, has urged parents to closely monitor the activities of their children

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Drug abuse: Monitor your children closely, NDLEA urges parents The Punch:
Drug abuse: Monitor your children closely, NDLEA urges parents
Monitor your children against drug abuse, NDLEA urges parents The Nation:
Monitor your children against drug abuse, NDLEA urges parents
Monitor your children against drug abuse, NDLEA urges parents The Sun:
Monitor your children against drug abuse, NDLEA urges parents
‘Monitor Your Children Against Drug Abuse’, NDLEA Urges Parents Independent:
‘Monitor Your Children Against Drug Abuse’, NDLEA Urges Parents
Monitor your children against drug abuse, NDLEA urges parents News Diary Online:
Monitor your children against drug abuse, NDLEA urges parents
Drug abuse: Monitor your children closely, NDLEA urges parents News Breakers:
Drug abuse: Monitor your children closely, NDLEA urges parents


   More Picks
1 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
3 Traditional Worshippers Protest Open Display Of Alaafin Of Oyo's Corpse on Internet During Burial - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
4 Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station In Kogi, Killing Of ‘Five Officers’ - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
6 Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
7 Buhari’s govt deceived Nigerians with anti-corruption crusade ― Falana - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 21 hours ago
10 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info