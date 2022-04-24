Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

The Beautiful Moment Adekunle Gold Surprised Simi On Nigerian Idol (Video)
News photo Too Xclusive  - Love is Sweet… Adekunle Gold and Simi have fans another reason to believe that love is needed sweet They are trending after Adekunle Gold surprised his wife Simi at the Nigerian Idol Talent Show. For those Following the couple, you would know that Simi ...

11 hours ago
