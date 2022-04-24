Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Wike woos Anambra delegates, says Peter Obi will not win [Video] - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Nyesom Wike tells delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party in Anambra that they should not waste their votes for former governor Peter Obi.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Wike woos Anambra delegates, says Peter Obi will not win [Video] News Breakers:
Wike woos Anambra delegates, says Peter Obi will not win [Video]
VIDEO: Don Naija News:
VIDEO: Don't Waste Your Votes, You Can't Win - Wike 'Roasts Peter Obi' In Anambra
2023: Wike warns delegates against voting Peter Obi, says he can Within Nigeria:
2023: Wike warns delegates against voting Peter Obi, says he can't win presidential election
“Don’t waste your votes on Peter Obi” – Wike tells Anambra Delegates [VIDEO] Politics Nigeria:
“Don’t waste your votes on Peter Obi” – Wike tells Anambra Delegates [VIDEO]
Peter Obi Won’t Win Primaries, Don Tori News:
Peter Obi Won’t Win Primaries, Don't Waste Your Votes - Wike To Anambra Delegates (Video)


   More Picks
1 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 21 hours ago
2 Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
3 Traditional Worshippers Protest Open Display Of Alaafin Of Oyo's Corpse on Internet During Burial - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
4 Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online - Legit, 22 hours ago
5 ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station In Kogi, Killing Of ‘Five Officers’ - Sahara Reporters, 1 day ago
6 Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 - Daily Trust, 18 hours ago
7 Buhari’s govt deceived Nigerians with anti-corruption crusade ― Falana - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
8 Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
9 Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 21 hours ago
10 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info