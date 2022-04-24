Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Cable Equiano: Pantami, Danbatta pledge enabling policies for wider connectivity
News photo Premium Times  - The minister said the federal government, through the ministry, will continue to drive the implementation of existing digital economy-oriented policies already put in place by the current administration.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Cable Equiano: Pantami, Danbatta Pledge Enabling Policy Environment Business Hilights:
Cable Equiano: Pantami, Danbatta Pledge Enabling Policy Environment
Cable Equiano: Pantami, Danbatta pledge enabling policy environment for wider connectivity Nigerian Pilot:
Cable Equiano: Pantami, Danbatta pledge enabling policy environment for wider connectivity
Cable Equiano: Minister, NCC Pledge Enabling Policy Environment For Wider Connectivity The Tide:
Cable Equiano: Minister, NCC Pledge Enabling Policy Environment For Wider Connectivity


   More Picks
1 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 19 hours ago
2 French President Macron wins re-election with 'comfortable margin' — Daily Nigerian - Daily Nigerian, 13 hours ago
3 Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
4 Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online - Legit, 20 hours ago
5 ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station In Kogi, Killing Of ‘Five Officers’ - Sahara Reporters, 22 hours ago
6 Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 19 hours ago
7 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 16 hours ago
8 7 Nigerian leaders worked for UK, US – Fani-Kayode lists ‘secrets’ - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
9 Zoning/Consensus: Why PDP Must Avoid Self-immolation – Ex A’Ibom Deputy Gov. Ekpotu - News Break, 24 hours ago
10 “It’s Fake News” — Reno Omokri Reacts To Report Jonathan Is Set To Declare For Presidency Under APC - News Break, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info