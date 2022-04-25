Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Discos reject 2,495.3MW in one week – Report
The Punch  - A total of 2,495.3 megawatts of electricity was not utilised nor distributed by power distribution companies in one week, despite the demand for electricity nationwide, industry data obtained from the Federal Government’s power company on Sunday showed.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DISCOs Reject 2,495.3MW In One Week (Read Details) Naija Loaded:
DISCOs Reject 2,495.3MW In One Week (Read Details)
Discos reject 2,495.3MW in one week – Report News Breakers:
Discos reject 2,495.3MW in one week – Report
IKEDC, EKEDC, Other Discos Reject 2,495.3MW In One Week Naija News:
IKEDC, EKEDC, Other Discos Reject 2,495.3MW In One Week
DISCOs Reject 2,495.3MW In One Week Gist Punch:
DISCOs Reject 2,495.3MW In One Week


   More Picks
1 World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit, 6 hours ago
2 Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
3 ‘Why NASU, SSANU extend warning strike by one month’ - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
4 Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 1 day ago
5 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
6 Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom - The Nation, 24 hours ago
7 2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan - Politics Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca, Morocco - Legit, 12 hours ago
9 Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
10 MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info