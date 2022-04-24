Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Seven dead in clashes at Guatemala, Colombia football matches — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - At least six people were killed and four injured in armed clashes between alleged gang members at an indoor football match in Guatemala, police said on Sunday, while another died after fighting at a game in Colombia. In the latest mass violence at ...

34 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Six dead in apparent gang violence at Guatemala football match The Guardian:
Six dead in apparent gang violence at Guatemala football match
Six Dead In Apparent Gang Violence At Guatemala Football Match The Street Journal:
Six Dead In Apparent Gang Violence At Guatemala Football Match
Six dead in apparent gang violence at Guatemala football match News Breakers:
Six dead in apparent gang violence at Guatemala football match


   More Picks
1 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 15 hours ago
2 Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu - The Eagle Online, 15 hours ago
3 ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station In Kogi, Killing Of ‘Five Officers’ - Sahara Reporters, 17 hours ago
4 Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng - The Herald, 15 hours ago
5 Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online - Legit, 16 hours ago
6 Traditional Worshippers Protest Open Display Of Alaafin Of Oyo's Corpse on Internet During Burial - Sahara Reporters, 18 hours ago
7 Zoning/Consensus: Why PDP Must Avoid Self-immolation – Ex A’Ibom Deputy Gov. Ekpotu - News Break, 19 hours ago
8 National ID Number-SIM Linkage: SERAP Sues Buhari Over Failure To Unblock Phone Lines Of 72 Million Subscribers - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
9 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 12 hours ago
10 Buhari’s govt deceived Nigerians with anti-corruption crusade ― Falana - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info