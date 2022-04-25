Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World Malaria Day: Nigeria records 200,000 deaths, loses N646bn yearly to malaria
News photo The Guardian  - Today is World Malaria Day (WMD). WMD is a day set aside by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to raise awareness on the mosquito-borne disease and examine efforts towards prevention, treatment, control and elimination of the illness...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Africa suffered over 600,000 malaria deaths in 2021 ― WHO Nigerian Tribune:
Africa suffered over 600,000 malaria deaths in 2021 ― WHO
The Cable:
Africa reported over 600,000 malaria deaths in 2021, says WHO
World Malaria Day: Nigeria Records 200,000 Deaths, Loses N646bn Yearly To Malaria The Street Journal:
World Malaria Day: Nigeria Records 200,000 Deaths, Loses N646bn Yearly To Malaria
Africa Suffered Over 600,000 Malaria Deaths In 2021 ― WHO TV360 Nigeria:
Africa Suffered Over 600,000 Malaria Deaths In 2021 ― WHO
World Malaria Day: Nigeria records 200,000 deaths, loses N646bn yearly to malaria News Breakers:
World Malaria Day: Nigeria records 200,000 deaths, loses N646bn yearly to malaria


   More Picks
1 Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 - Daily Trust, 20 hours ago
2 Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak - Legit, 23 hours ago
3 Five wedding guests abducted in Anambra regain freedom - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
4 Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu - The Eagle Online, 23 hours ago
5 Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette, 15 hours ago
6 Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 17 hours ago
7 Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
8 Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online - Legit, 1 day ago
9 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 20 hours ago
10 Why I chose to school at UNILAG - Rema - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info