Photos as Mr Macaroni weds long time colleague, Mummy Wa
The Eagle Online  - The bride of the social activist, who shocked many with his wedding announcement, plays the role of “Mummy Wa” in his skits

13 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
2 Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 23 hours ago
3 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
4 7 Nigerian leaders worked for UK, US – Fani-Kayode lists ‘secrets’ - Daily Post, 1 day ago
5 Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom - The Nation, 22 hours ago
6 Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca Morocco - Legit, 10 hours ago
7 Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert - The Eagle Online, 10 hours ago
8 MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid - Naija Loaded, 10 hours ago
9 World Malaria Day: Nigeria records 200,000 deaths, loses N646bn yearly to malaria - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
10 One Feared Killed, Many Injured As Explosion Rocks Nigerian Senate President’s Home Town, Gashu’a - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
