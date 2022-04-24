Post News
Between Ebuka and an iPhone user who tried to rubbish him for using an Android
Naija Parrot
- Between Ebuka and an iPhone user who tried to rubbish him for using an Android
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
90%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
Between Ebuka and an iPhone user who tried to rubbish him for using an Android
The Info NG:
Between Ebuka and an iPhone user who tried to belittle him for using an Android
Gist Reel:
Ebuka reacts after IPhone user mocked him for using Android phone
1
Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak -
Legit,
19 hours ago
2
French President Macron wins re-election with 'comfortable margin' — Daily Nigerian -
Daily Nigerian,
14 hours ago
3
Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu -
The Eagle Online,
19 hours ago
4
Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online -
Legit,
20 hours ago
5
ISWAP Claims Responsibility For Attack On Police Station In Kogi, Killing Of ‘Five Officers’ -
Sahara Reporters,
22 hours ago
6
Singer Portable gets cash gift from Ooni of Ife | Politics | herald.ng -
The Herald,
19 hours ago
7
APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News -
PM News,
16 hours ago
8
7 Nigerian leaders worked for UK, US – Fani-Kayode lists ‘secrets’ -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
9
Zoning/Consensus: Why PDP Must Avoid Self-immolation – Ex A’Ibom Deputy Gov. Ekpotu -
News Break,
24 hours ago
10
“It’s Fake News” — Reno Omokri Reacts To Report Jonathan Is Set To Declare For Presidency Under APC -
News Break,
19 hours ago
