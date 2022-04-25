Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo among eight players to leave Manchester United this summer [Full list]
Daily Post
- Cristiano Ronaldo is among eight players that could leave Manchester United this summer.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Naija Loaded:
Cristiano Ronaldo Among Eight Players To Leave Manchester United This Summer (Full List)
Nigerian Eye:
EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo among eight players to leave Manchester United this summer (Full list)
Within Nigeria:
Cristiano Ronaldo among eight players to leave Manchester United this summer [Full list]
Naija News:
Cristiano Ronaldo, Others To Dump Manchester United (Full List)
More Picks
1
Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 -
Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
2
Five wedding guests abducted in Anambra regain freedom -
Daily Trust,
24 hours ago
3
Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report -
Peoples Gazette,
17 hours ago
4
Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu -
Independent,
19 hours ago
5
Why I chose to school at UNILAG - Rema -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
6
Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Rumour Linking Rudiger out of Chelsea -
Not Just OK,
23 hours ago
7
Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
8
APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News -
PM News,
22 hours ago
9
Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
10
Oil Theft: Navy Seizes 6 Million Litres of Stolen Crude from Illegal Refiners -
This Day,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...