Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert
News photo The Eagle Online  - Primate Ayodele in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, revealed that he sees a serious problem between the two countries that will be a replica of what is happening in Ukraine.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

China to start war with Taiwan, be alert - Primate Ayodele warns world leaders Daily Post:
China to start war with Taiwan, be alert - Primate Ayodele warns world leaders
China Will Start War With Taiwan, Be Alert – Primate Ayodele Warns World Leaders Naija Loaded:
China Will Start War With Taiwan, Be Alert – Primate Ayodele Warns World Leaders
Primate Ayodele Predicts War In China, Taiwan, Warns United States Independent:
Primate Ayodele Predicts War In China, Taiwan, Warns United States
I foresee war between China and Taiwan: Primate Ayodele - P.M. News PM News:
I foresee war between China and Taiwan: Primate Ayodele - P.M. News
China to start war with Taiwan, be alert – Primate Ayodele warns world leaders Nigerian Eye:
China to start war with Taiwan, be alert – Primate Ayodele warns world leaders
I foresee war between China and Taiwan: Primate Ayodele News Breakers:
I foresee war between China and Taiwan: Primate Ayodele
Primate Ayodele warns world leaders to be at alert, predicts China will start war with Taiwan Within Nigeria:
Primate Ayodele warns world leaders to be at alert, predicts China will start war with Taiwan
Two Countries To Fight War - Primate Ayodele Warns Tori News:
Two Countries To Fight War - Primate Ayodele Warns


   More Picks
1 Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
2 Why I chose to school at UNILAG - Rema - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
4 Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 21 hours ago
5 FAAN set to introduce paid parking, e-tags at Abuja airport - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
6 Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
9 7 Nigerian leaders worked for UK, US – Fani-Kayode lists ‘secrets’ - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom - The Nation, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info