News at a Glance
Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca Morocco
Legit
- Kunle Adeyanju, a brave Nigerian biker who is riding on his bike from London, UK to Lagos, Nigeria has entered Africa on the 6th day of his 12,000k journey.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Nigerian travelling on bike ride from London to Lagos arrives Africa
Correct NG:
Nigerian man riding powerbike from London to Lagos arrives Africa within 5 days
Top Naija:
Nigerian man riding superbike from London to Lagos arrives Africa within 5 days
Kanyi Daily:
Nigerian Man, Kunle Adeyanju Riding Bike From London To Lagos Finally Arrives Africa
Gist Lovers:
Nigerian man who commenced a journey from London to Lagos on his bike finally arrives in Africa
Tori News:
Nigerian Travelling On Bike Ride From London to Lagos Arrives Africa (Photo)
More Picks
1
Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 -
Daily Trust,
24 hours ago
2
Why I chose to school at UNILAG - Rema -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
3
Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report -
Peoples Gazette,
19 hours ago
4
Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu -
Independent,
21 hours ago
5
FAAN set to introduce paid parking, e-tags at Abuja airport -
Daily Trust,
24 hours ago
6
Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
7
APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News -
PM News,
24 hours ago
8
Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
9
7 Nigerian leaders worked for UK, US – Fani-Kayode lists ‘secrets’ -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
10
Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom -
The Nation,
20 hours ago
