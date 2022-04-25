Post News
News at a Glance
Ex-Sampdoria manager, Zenga, joins race for Eagles job
The Punch
- Ex-Sampdoria manager, Zenga, joins race for Eagles job
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Former Sampdoria manager Zenga joins race to take Super Eagles job
Naija Loaded:
Former Sampdoria Manager Zenga Joins Race To Take Nigeria Job
Eco City Reporters:
Former Sampdoria manager Zenga joins race to take Super Eagles job
See Naija:
Former Sampdoria manager Zenga joins race to take Super Eagles job
Kemi Filani Blog:
Former Sampdoria manager Zenga joins race for Super Eagles job - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 -
Daily Trust,
20 hours ago
2
Reason why Aisha Buhari invited presidential aspirants to Iftar dinner emerges as Tinubu, Osinbajo speak -
Legit,
23 hours ago
3
Five wedding guests abducted in Anambra regain freedom -
Daily Trust,
22 hours ago
4
Predicting Nigeria’s collapse is a perennial pursuit of US think tanks and policy experts, by Garba Shehu -
The Eagle Online,
23 hours ago
5
Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report -
Peoples Gazette,
15 hours ago
6
Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu -
Independent,
17 hours ago
7
Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
8
Actress Iyabo Ojo’s 21-year-old daughter Priscilla buys another Benz, shares photos of new whip online -
Legit,
1 day ago
9
APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News -
PM News,
20 hours ago
10
Why I chose to school at UNILAG - Rema -
The Punch,
19 hours ago
