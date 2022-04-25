Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid
Naija Loaded  - The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Monday, opposed the endorsement of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for a second term. This was contained in a statement by Professor Ishaq Akintola, Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC). DAILY POST recalls that the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Lagos 2023: MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu Vanguard News:
Lagos 2023: MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu's endorsement for 2nd term
2023: MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement for 2nd term The Sun:
2023: MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement for 2nd term
2023: MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu for second term, insists on Muslim candidate as Lagos governor The Street Journal:
2023: MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu for second term, insists on Muslim candidate as Lagos governor
2023: MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu News Wire NGR:
2023: MURIC rejects Sanwo-Olu's 2nd term endorsement, demands Muslim candidate in Lagos
MURIC opposes Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid Within Nigeria:
MURIC opposes Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid
JISYM Congratulates Governor Sanwo-Olu on his second term endorsement by GAC People n Politics:
JISYM Congratulates Governor Sanwo-Olu on his second term endorsement by GAC
2023: Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement against rotational governance, says MURIC News Breakers:
2023: Sanwo-Olu’s endorsement against rotational governance, says MURIC
Muslim Group, MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Second Term Bid Tori News:
Muslim Group, MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Second Term Bid


   More Picks
1 Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
2 Why I chose to school at UNILAG - Rema - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
4 Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 21 hours ago
5 FAAN set to introduce paid parking, e-tags at Abuja airport - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
6 Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
9 7 Nigerian leaders worked for UK, US – Fani-Kayode lists ‘secrets’ - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom - The Nation, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info