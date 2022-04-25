Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Timothy Adegoke: Judge stands down case as second defendant slumps in court
News photo Vanguard News  - Proceedings into the murder trial of Timothy Adegoke, OAU's postgraduate student has been standing down following sudden sickness suffered by Magdalene Chiefuna, the second defendant in the matter.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Timothy Adegoke: Murder case adjourned as defendant collapses Daily Post:
Timothy Adegoke: Murder case adjourned as defendant collapses
OAU student murder case: Judge stands down case as second defendant collapses in court Nigerian Tribune:
OAU student murder case: Judge stands down case as second defendant collapses in court
Timothy Adegoke Murder: Court Adjourns As Co-Defendant Slumps The Will:
Timothy Adegoke Murder: Court Adjourns As Co-Defendant Slumps
Breaking! Defendant in Murder of OAU Student Slumps in Court NPO Reports:
Breaking! Defendant in Murder of OAU Student Slumps in Court
Timothy Adegoke: Defendant slumps in court [PHOTOS] Politics Nigeria:
Timothy Adegoke: Defendant slumps in court [PHOTOS]


   More Picks
1 Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
2 ‘Why NASU, SSANU extend warning strike by one month’ - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
3 Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 1 day ago
4 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
5 Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom - The Nation, 24 hours ago
6 2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan - Politics Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca, Morocco - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
9 MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
10 World Malaria Day: Nigeria records 200,000 deaths, loses N646bn yearly to malaria - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info