Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PRP cautions public on fake nomination fees in circulation - P.M. News
News photo PM News  - Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) cautions the public on fake nomination fees in circulation, describing the circular as fraudulent.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

PRP cautions about fraudulent nomination fees in circulation Nigerian Tribune:
PRP cautions about fraudulent nomination fees in circulation
PRP cautions public on fraudulent  nomination fees in circulation News Diary Online:
PRP cautions public on fraudulent  nomination fees in circulation
PRP cautions public on fraudulent  nomination fees in circulation The Eagle Online:
PRP cautions public on fraudulent  nomination fees in circulation
PRP cautions public on fake nomination fees in circulation News Breakers:
PRP cautions public on fake nomination fees in circulation


   More Picks
1 Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
2 Why I chose to school at UNILAG - Rema - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
4 Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 21 hours ago
5 FAAN set to introduce paid parking, e-tags at Abuja airport - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
6 Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
7 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 24 hours ago
8 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
9 7 Nigerian leaders worked for UK, US – Fani-Kayode lists ‘secrets’ - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
10 Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom - The Nation, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info