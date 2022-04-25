Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan
News photo Politics Nigeria  - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, on Monday advised a one-time president of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan, not to be “deceived”.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023 presidency: Don’t allow yourself to be deceived – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan Daily Post:
2023 presidency: Don’t allow yourself to be deceived – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan
2023 presidency: Don’t allow yourself to be deceived – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan Nigerian Eye:
2023 presidency: Don’t allow yourself to be deceived – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan
"Don Naija News:
"Don't Allow Them To Deceive You" - Shehu Sani Warns Jonathan Over 2023 Presidency
2023 Presidency: Don’t Allow Yourself To Be Deceived – Shehu Sani Warns Jonathan Tori News:
2023 Presidency: Don’t Allow Yourself To Be Deceived – Shehu Sani Warns Jonathan


   More Picks
1 Imo Oil Refinery disaster: Death Toll Rises To 110 - Daily Trust, 22 hours ago
2 Five wedding guests abducted in Anambra regain freedom - Daily Trust, 24 hours ago
3 Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette, 17 hours ago
4 Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 19 hours ago
5 Why I chose to school at UNILAG - Rema - The Punch, 21 hours ago
6 Thomas Tuchel Speaks on Rumour Linking Rudiger out of Chelsea - Not Just OK, 23 hours ago
7 Alaafin Of Oyo’s Death Stalls Installation Of Nigerian House Of Representatives' Speaker, Gbajabiamila As Aare Baasofin Of Yorubaland - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 APC begins sale of nomination forms this week - P.M. News - PM News, 22 hours ago
9 Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom - The Nation, 19 hours ago
10 Oil Theft: Navy Seizes 6 Million Litres of Stolen Crude from Illegal Refiners - This Day, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info