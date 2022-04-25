Adedoyin’s trial adjourned as co-defendant slumps The Nation - Osun Chief Judge Justice Oyebola Ojo on Monday adjourned the trial of owner of Hilton hotel, Ile-Ife, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, and its six staff over alleged murder and interference with the corpse of a Master's Student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Timo



News Credibility Score: 99%