15% levy: Agents shelve planned strike by one week
News Diary Online  - The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) has shelved the planned strike over the 15 per cent National Automotive Council (NAC) levy due to [...]

18 hours ago
   More Picks
1 World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 We were best friends having married you at 19, estranged wife mourns Alaafin - The Punch, 19 hours ago
3 MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
4 President Buhari's praise singer tackles him in new song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
5 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
6 Terrorism charge: Nnamdi Kanu rejects secret trial, heads to court - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Kaduna police arrest six over alleged theft of 40,000 litres of petrol - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
8 Despite recent messy breakup actress Nkechi Blessing refuses to give up on love - Legit, 17 hours ago
9 2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan - Politics Nigeria, 22 hours ago
10 Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca, Morocco - Legit, 23 hours ago
