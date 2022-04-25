Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
Leadership
13
TechPoint Africa
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Report: Twitter set to accept Elon Musk’s $45 billion bid to buy company
Daily Trust
- Report: Twitter set to accept Elon Musk’s $45 billion bid to buy company
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Twitter negotiates with Elon Musk over sale
Vanguard News:
Elon Musk nears Twitter deal, as company set to accept $43bn cash
Nigerian Tribune:
Twitter set to accept Musk's $43 billion offer
Leadership:
Twitter Mulls Elon Musk’s Acquisition Offer
Independent:
Twitter In Final Negotiation On Sale To Elon Musk
The Herald:
Elon Musk could buy Twitter in one week - Report | Tech | herald.ng
News Breakers:
Twitter negotiates with Elon Musk over sale
Tech Economy:
Elon Musk Closer to $43 Billion Twitter Acquisition Deal
Investor King:
Elon Musk to Buy Twitter Ahead of Earnings Report - Report | Investors King
Kanyi Daily:
Twitter Set To Accept Elon Musk's $43 Billion Offer To Buy Company
Tori News:
Twitter Set To Accept Elon Musk's $43 Billion Offer to Buy The Social Networking Company
More Picks
1
Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report -
Peoples Gazette,
21 hours ago
2
Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu -
Independent,
23 hours ago
3
MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid -
Naija Loaded,
10 hours ago
4
Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave -
The Guardian,
11 hours ago
5
Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom -
The Nation,
22 hours ago
6
Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca Morocco -
Legit,
10 hours ago
7
Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert -
The Eagle Online,
10 hours ago
8
World Malaria Day: Nigeria records 200,000 deaths, loses N646bn yearly to malaria -
The Guardian,
14 hours ago
9
One Feared Killed, Many Injured As Explosion Rocks Nigerian Senate President’s Home Town, Gashu’a -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
10
Oil Theft: Navy Seizes 6 Million Litres of Stolen Crude from Illegal Refiners -
This Day,
14 hours ago
