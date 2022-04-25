Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Police Arrest Suspected Nine-Man Kidnap Syndicate In Ogun
Channels Television  -     The police have arrested a nine-man kidnap syndicate for allegedly terrorising the Abeokuta/Ayetoro area of Ogun State. The suspects were arrested at their hideout in the Abule Oba area of the state.

24 hours ago
