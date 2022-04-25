Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


World's oldest person Kane Tanaka passes on at 119 years old
News photo Legit  - The Guinness World Records has reported that the world's oldest person Kane Tanaka has died aged 119 years old. The old lady celebrated her birthday in January.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

World’s Oldest Person Dies In Japan At 119 Channels Television:
World’s Oldest Person Dies In Japan At 119
Japan The Nation:
Japan's Kane Tanaka, the world’s oldest person, dies at 119
World The Punch:
World's oldest person dies in Japan at 119
World’s oldest woman dies at age 119 in Japan The Guardian:
World’s oldest woman dies at age 119 in Japan
World’s Oldest Person Dies Aged 119 (Photo) Naija Loaded:
World’s Oldest Person Dies Aged 119 (Photo)
World’s Oldest Person Dies In Japan At 119 The Street Journal:
World’s Oldest Person Dies In Japan At 119
World’s Oldest Person Kane Tanaka Dies At 119 The Will:
World’s Oldest Person Kane Tanaka Dies At 119
Kane Tanaka, World’s Oldest Person Is Dead – #KaneTanaka The Genius Media:
Kane Tanaka, World’s Oldest Person Is Dead – #KaneTanaka
Kane Tanaka: World Silverbird TV:
Kane Tanaka: World's Oldest Person Dies In Japan
World Newsmakers:
World's Oldest Person Dies
World’s Oldest Person Dies Aged 119 In Japan News Breakers:
World’s Oldest Person Dies Aged 119 In Japan
World Ladun Liadi Blog:
World's Oldest Person Dies Aged 119 In Japan | Ladun Liadi's Blog
World Tori News:
World's Oldest Person Dies At The Age Of 119 (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Twitter backtracks, now considering Elon Musk takeover proposal: Report - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
2 ‘Why NASU, SSANU extend warning strike by one month’ - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
3 Q1 2023: Commencement Of Rail Lines Operation In Lagos Sacrosanct – Sanwo-Olu - Independent, 1 day ago
4 Sanwo-Olu gives three days ultimatum to Apongbon Bridge traders to leave - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
5 Bandits kidnap lecturer, daughter in Kaduna, demand N100m ransom - The Nation, 24 hours ago
6 2023: “Don’t allow yourself to be deceived” – Shehu Sani warns Jonathan - Politics Nigeria, 11 hours ago
7 Brave Nigerian man riding his motorcycle from London to Lagos enters Africa, closes in on Casablanca, Morocco - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Primate Ayodele to world leaders: I foresee war between China and Taiwan, be on alert - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
9 MURIC Opposes Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu’s Second Term Bid - Naija Loaded, 11 hours ago
10 World Malaria Day: Nigeria records 200,000 deaths, loses N646bn yearly to malaria - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info